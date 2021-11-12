The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Rare Justin Tucker Missed FG

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker looks on from the sidelines.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We had a true rare occurrence during the first quarter of Thursday Night Football tonight, Justin Tucker actually missed a field goal.

After putting the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Miami Dolphins with a 46-yard field goal on the first drive of the game, Tucker had another opportunity on a 48-yarder the following series. Surprisingly, he pushed the kick wide right.

The miss was only the second of the season for Tucker, who is as close to automatic as there is in the league. Now in his 10th NFL season, Tucker has connected on 308-of-340 career field goals, good for a 90.5% conversion rate.

Right after Tucker missed tonight, NFL Twitter lit up, knowing they had just witnessed a rarity.

Early in the second quarter, the 6-3 Ravens are still only ahead 3-0, and the 2-7 Dolphins are driving. It will be interesting to see if Tucker’s miss has a major effect on the final outcome.

One thing is for sure: we don’t expect him to fail if he gets another opportunity to kick for three again tonight.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.