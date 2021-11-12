NFL World Reacts To Rare Justin Tucker Missed FG

We had a true rare occurrence during the first quarter of Thursday Night Football tonight, Justin Tucker actually missed a field goal.

After putting the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Miami Dolphins with a 46-yard field goal on the first drive of the game, Tucker had another opportunity on a 48-yarder the following series. Surprisingly, he pushed the kick wide right.

The miss was only the second of the season for Tucker, who is as close to automatic as there is in the league. Now in his 10th NFL season, Tucker has connected on 308-of-340 career field goals, good for a 90.5% conversion rate.

Right after Tucker missed tonight, NFL Twitter lit up, knowing they had just witnessed a rarity.

Justin Tucker just missed the first field goal of his career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 12, 2021

WHOA, Justin Tucker missed? That right there is a stunner. From 48. They call him "Auto" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 12, 2021

Name something less likely than a Justin Tucker field goal miss 😳 🎥 @NFLEspanolpic.twitter.com/B8VqjHEHpP — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) November 12, 2021

Now is the time to Buy Low on Justin Tucker @danharris80 — Ryan Wormeli (@RyanWarmly) November 12, 2021

Mercury is in retrograde when Justin Tucker misses field goals — Trysta Krick🐺 (@Trysta_Krick) November 12, 2021

How consistent has Justin Tucker been at that range? This is only the second time in the last eight seasons he's missed multiple kicks from inside 50 in the same season, per @ESPNStatsInfo. The other was two misses inside 50 in 2018. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 12, 2021

Justin Tucker when he misses a field goal pic.twitter.com/PwEfW2lhj2 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) November 12, 2021

When Justin Tucker misses, we all feel it. — John Buhler (@buhler118) November 12, 2021

Early in the second quarter, the 6-3 Ravens are still only ahead 3-0, and the 2-7 Dolphins are driving. It will be interesting to see if Tucker’s miss has a major effect on the final outcome.

One thing is for sure: we don’t expect him to fail if he gets another opportunity to kick for three again tonight.