NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

As of now, it is looking like an “uphill battle” for Jackson to play on Sunday. If he can’t go, Tyler Huntley will start in his place.

On a brighter note, many NFL pundits seem to think Jackson will be able to play next weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens have a MASSIVE rematch with the Bengals next week. Lamar was too sick vs Chicago; needed him vs Cleveland. Feels like Lamar passes on non-divisional game because they'll need him healthy to beat Bengals 12/26 https://t.co/3UAzRYEEAb — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 16, 2021

Today was the day the #Ravens had hoped to have Lamar Jackson on the field doing work. It's now looking like an uphill battle for him to play vs. the #Packers. https://t.co/kkbOd6rmSv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 16, 2021

Certainly doesn’t look good for Lamar Jackson. If he doesn’t practice tomorrow, it’s almost guaranteed he doesn’t play. https://t.co/IlHHr6mp6c — Ebony Bird (@Ebony_Bird) December 16, 2021

If you're relying on Lamar Jackson this weekend, don't. Very unlikely to play. Find a replacement now before it's too late. #RavensFlock https://t.co/nFxCcuR6Cq — The Fantasy Football Show (@FFstreamTTV) December 16, 2021

A look at QB Josh Johnson’s first practice since returning to the Ravens. He would back up Tyler Huntley if Lamar Jackson is sidelined. pic.twitter.com/6kRWEXKArc — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 16, 2021

Lamar Jackson unfortunately progressing as expected. Most likely will see him sit this week and play the next. #Lamar #Ravens https://t.co/zNuysKVnfr pic.twitter.com/snKLQ8YBrg — SportsMedAnalytics (@SportMDAnalysis) December 16, 2021

Obviously, Jackson is the most high-profile player on the injury report, but the Ravens are hurting in other areas, particularly along the offensive line. Not an ideal situation to be in before playing Green Bay.

If Jackson can’t do any work in practice Friday, it is unlikely he’ll be able to play Sunday. The Ravens will officially reveal his game status tomorrow anyway, regardless of whether he works out or not.