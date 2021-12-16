NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Spun

The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

As of now, it is looking like an “uphill battle” for Jackson to play on Sunday. If he can’t go, Tyler Huntley will start in his place.

On a brighter note, many NFL pundits seem to think Jackson will be able to play next weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Obviously, Jackson is the most high-profile player on the injury report, but the Ravens are hurting in other areas, particularly along the offensive line. Not an ideal situation to be in before playing Green Bay.

If Jackson can’t do any work in practice Friday, it is unlikely he’ll be able to play Sunday. The Ravens will officially reveal his game status tomorrow anyway, regardless of whether he works out or not.

