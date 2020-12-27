NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For The Ravens

The NFL finally handed down a punishment to the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s extensive COVID-19 outbreak in late November.

According to ESPN’s Ravens’ reporter Jamison Hensley, the league fined Baltimore $250,ooo for the the organization’s virus outbreak about a month ago. Baltimore also dished out its own punishment and suspended a strength and conditioning coach for not wearing a mask and contact tracing device within the team’s facility. The team did not lose a draft pick unlike other organizations who broke COVID-19 protocols.

The fine seems to be more of a slap on the wrist for the Ravens. Earlier in year, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints were each fined $500,000 and stripped of a draft pick for repeatedly breaking the league’s safety measures.

Baltimore’s outbreak was among the most severe this season in the NFL, as the team had at least one player test positive for 10 straight days from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2. The Ravens placed a total of 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and rescheduled two games. Former MVP Lamar Jackson was among the group of players who tested positive for the virus.

“From the outset, we have taken the virus seriously, very seriously,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement in early December. “… Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link. With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly.”

Thankfully, the Ravens have had very few positive tests since the original outbreak. Baltimore currently has no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens welcome in the New York Giants for a critical Week 16 match-up. Baltimore must win on Sunday in order to stay in the AFC playoff hunt.