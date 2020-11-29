NFL Shares Latest On Ravens vs. Steelers Game

The saga of the ill-fated Ravens-Steelers game continued into the weekend, with another update coming from the NFL.

Baltimore confirmed on Sunday morning that 11 players and 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the team placed 20 total players on the COVID-19/Reserve list. The outbreak is among the worst that the league has seen this season and it continues to cast doubt on the Week 12 game between the Ravens and the Steelers.

Just a few days ago, the league rescheduled the contest for Tuesday. The NFL hoped that this would give the time for Baltimore to sure up their roster and perhaps return healthy players to their active squad. However, the Ravens COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, causing concern about playing the game safely.

Still, the league seems unwilling to budge on playing the AFC North game. On Sunday, Aaron Kasinitz of PennLive.com, said that the league has not considered postponing the game again because of the recent positive tests.

The NFL has not canceled a game in 2020 due to COVID-19.

At this point, it looks like Ravens-Steelers will play on Tuesday. Of course, the situation is ever-changing so everyone should stay tuned to make sure the game can be played safely.

If the contest does need to be called off, the league is stuck with very few options. The Ravens and Steelers have both already used their bye week, meaning that scheduling becomes a problem. It’s possible that the NFL might add a week to the regular season, but as of right now, there’s no contingency plan for that. On the whole, everyone involved needs to remain flexible as COVID-19 cases rise around the country.

As of now, the AFC North match-up between Baltimore and Pittsburgh will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday Dec. 1.