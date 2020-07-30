7-Time Pro Bowler Has Telling Comment On Top 100 Rankings

The final rankings in the NFL Top 100 for the 2020 season were released on Wednesday night and, oh boy, fans are not happy.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came in at No. 1 on the list. The elite quarterback was the 2019 MVP, but many were stunned to see him ranked above Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wasn’t even No. 2 on the list – or No. 3. Mahomes came in behind Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Mahomes had a one-word – well, one emoji – reaction to the ranking. He appears to be using it as motivation heading into the 2020 season.

A former NFL Pro Bowler had a telling comment on the list, though. Nick Mangold, who starred for the New York Jets from 2006-16, making seven Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams, had a message for everyone complaining.

“The fact that people don’t realize that the #NFL100 is a true troll job to get people arguing is amazeballs,” he wrote.

The NFL Top 100 for 2020 certainly has people talking. So, if that is the annual goal, it’s accomplished what it set out to do this year.

We recently caught up with Mangold for a fun Q&A. The former Ohio State and NFL star has his own BBQ sauce. Mangold also spoke to us about the current state of the Jets, the Jamal Adams trade and much more.