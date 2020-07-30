Anonymous NFL Player’s Top 100 Ballot Is Getting Crushed

The final spots of the NFL’s Top 100 for the 2020 season was released on Wednesday evening. It was not without controversy.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not the No. 1 player on the list. The Super Bowl MVP wasn’t No. 2 or No. 3, either.

Mahomes, the highest-paid player in NFL history, came in at No. 4 on the list voted on by fellow players. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came in at No. 1, while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald came in at No. 3.

“I’m honored & blessed… but you know itz still a lot of work for me to do. So many great playerz in our league. I’m proud to stand alongside them. Much respect to all!” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

The Top 100 list is voted on by NFL players. Everyone fills out an anonymous top 20 ballot at the end of the season.

One player’s December 2019 ballot has surfaced on social media. It’s an interesting look at one player’s anonymous opinion.

That probably has to be the ballot of a Houston Texans player with Deshaun Watson at No. 1 and DeAndre Hopkins at No. 2.

Odell Beckham at No. 6 is pretty bold, too. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver is very talented, but he didn’t have a great 2019.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has made it clear that this has motivated him heading into the 2020 season.