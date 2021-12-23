The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night.ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

When the Baltimore Ravens took the field for practice earlier today, Lamar Jackson was not out there. Jackson remains sidelined with a bruised ankle.

The 2019 NFL MVP has not played or practiced since December 12. If Jackson does not get any work in during Friday’s session, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play this Sunday.

This would leave backup Tyler Huntley, who played well in place of Jackson last weekend, lined up to start a critical divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s not the ideal situation for the Ravens, but Huntley has enough ability to leave Baltimore fans–and his fantasy owners–happy.

The Ravens and Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams are 8-6 and tied for first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati currently holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its win over the Ravens in October.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.