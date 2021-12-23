NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

When the Baltimore Ravens took the field for practice earlier today, Lamar Jackson was not out there. Jackson remains sidelined with a bruised ankle.

The 2019 NFL MVP has not played or practiced since December 12. If Jackson does not get any work in during Friday’s session, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play this Sunday.

This would leave backup Tyler Huntley, who played well in place of Jackson last weekend, lined up to start a critical divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s not the ideal situation for the Ravens, but Huntley has enough ability to leave Baltimore fans–and his fantasy owners–happy.

Definitely not a great sign that Lamar Jackson can play Sunday. Likely won’t know for sure until the day of, but another DNP tomorrow and it’s hard to believe he plays. https://t.co/FWhX6LZoXY — Ebony Bird (@Ebony_Bird) December 23, 2021

a take so hot it'll warm your freezing house Christmas weekend: Tyler Huntley, right now, is not that much of a drop off from Lamar Jackson (who was playing poorly) https://t.co/ijuy2sN8v6 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 23, 2021

Especially with Taysom Hill unlikely to play, Huntley would be a good pivot for those looking for QB’s this week if Jackson can’t go. https://t.co/YzP5BXP1as — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 23, 2021

Tyler Huntley may get his third career start…. he is 1-1 with a win over Chicago and a close loss to Rodgers and the Packers https://t.co/oqa7IU5c4f — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) December 23, 2021

The Ravens and Bengals will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams are 8-6 and tied for first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati currently holds the tiebreaker by virtue of its win over the Ravens in October.