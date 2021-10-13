NFL World Debating Question About Justin Tucker

Would an NFL team consider trading a first-round pick for Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah presented that question to his followers on Twitter this Wednesday.

“Someone in the NFL asked me this question and I’ll pass it along here: how many teams would trade their first round pick for Justin Tucker,” Jeremiah asked on Twitter.

Tucker will go down as one of the best kickers in NFL history. He has made 90.7 percent of his career field goal attempts and has only missed four extra point attempts since entering the league in 2012.

The legend of Justin Tucker grew to new heights in Week 3 of this season when he hit a game-winning field goal from 66 yards out. That set the record for the longest made field goal of all time.

Despite all of Tucker’s accomplishments, there aren’t many NFL fans who would hypothetically trade their favorite team’s first-round pick for him.

“Pretty sure that answer is zero,” Jeff Cavanaugh of 105.3 The Fan replied.

“All the teams with GMs who wanna lose their jobs,” Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic said.

Though it’s not the popular answer, there are some people who would trade a first-round pick for Tucker.

“I am shocked at how many zeros I’m seeing,” one fan said. “The guy is virtually automatic inside 45, don’t have the numbers but I think he’s missed 1. How many teams lose yearly on “should be good” kicks. How many teams have cost themselves playoff games over easy kicks?”

“I see plenty of zero comments and maybe so, but if you can guarantee a team a 10-15-year window with the league’s best kicker, I think a 1st may warrant the cost,” another fan responded.

It’s certainly a fair debate to have, and contending teams with inaccurate kickers might be willing to trade a first-round pick for the best kicker in the NFL. However, that’s a steep price to pay for a non-quarterback.

Would you trade a first-round pick for Justin Tucker?