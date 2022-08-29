NFL World Is Speculating About Lamar Jackson's Recent Twitter Activity

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL season starts in less than two weeks, and Lamar Jackson still does not have a long-term contract.

Earlier today, Jackson shot down a Twitter rumor saying that he had already turned down an offer of $250 million guaranteed from the Baltimore Ravens.

That's not even the most interesting thing the former NFL MVP did on social media today either. Jackson also "liked" a tweet featuring a picture of himself in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

"You both can come and cry in a Miami Dolphins uni," the caption of the tweet read. "Tears of joy when we hoist the [Lombardi]."

What does this all mean? Nothing, right now, although Jackson did explain his feelings on the Dolphins in a subsequent tweet.

"I grew up a Dallas fan but Dolphins were second no doubt," the Florida native said about his favorite teams growing up.

Jackson has publicly set a deadline of Week 1 for negotiating a contract extension. If something isn't done in the next 10-12 days or so, it might not get done until after the season, if at all.

In the meantime, fans will continue speculating about Jackson's NFL future.