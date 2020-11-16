NFL World Reacts To Surprising Patriots-Ravens Game

The NFL world is pretty surprised with the outcome of Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

The Patriots have been an extremely inconsistent team as of late. New England barely beat the winless New York Jets on Monday Night Football earlier this week. Prior to that, Bill Belichick’s team had lost four straight games.

Tonight, the Patriots hosted the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Baltimore is seen as one of the top contenders in the AFC this season. However, it was the Patriots who played like the real contender on Sunday night.

New England defeated Baltimore, 23-17, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It was an impressive display from the Patriots, but a disappointing showing from the Ravens.

The weather was surely a factor – we had heavy rain and winds all night – but the Ravens and their rushing attack couldn’t take advantage. Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, struggled to get anything of substance going against the New England defense.

Looks like the man upstairs wants the under…. pic.twitter.com/CN5qrxz1Kh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2020

seriously, how is this real pic.twitter.com/8vTBneFGxK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 16, 2020

The end of the game was insane weather-wise, but that doesn’t take away from the concern over the Ravens and their offense.

Baltimore’s attack has struggled in several notable games this season. That needs to change in a major way before the playoffs.

NE 23, BAL 17 🥇 Best win of season ⬆️ Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, Jake Bailey ⬇️ No one. Full team effort. ⛏️ J.C. Jackson: NFL-high 6 picks 🪄 Magical call: Jakobi Meyers TD pass ⭐️ D locks up Lamar 🌧️🌪️Elements game 🏆🏆 Next: at Houston (wins in SB XXXVIII and SB LI) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 16, 2020

The Ravens will look to bounce back against the Titans next weekend.