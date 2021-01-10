NFL World React To The Ravens Beating The Titans

The Baltimore Ravens entered Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans as betting favorites, but much of the conversation centered on whether the AFC North runner-ups could get the job done in the postseason.

After this weekend, it’ll be hard to doubt Jim Harbaugh and company again.

The Ravens won their first playoff in six years with a 20-13 victory over the Titans on Sunday. Third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson quieted doubters and earned his first postseason win in the AFC nail-biter.

The Titans jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, after Ryan Tannehill connected with A.J. Brown for a 10-yard score and Stephen Gostowski knocked through a short field goal. Coming into Sunday’s game, Jackson had never won when the Ravens trailed by 10 points or more.

But Baltimore quickly righted the ship. After a 12-play, 60-yard drive, Justin Tucker drilled a field goal. Jackson led the team back down the field on the next Ravens possession. The drive set-up a 48-yard dash by the elusive quarterback to tie the game at 10.

Right out of the half, Baltimore struck first, thanks to a four-yard run from rookie running back J.K. Dobbins. After the two teams traded field goals in the fourth quarter, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters came up with the game-winning interception with under two minutes to play. The Baltimore defense danced on the Titans logo to celebrate.

Jackson ended the game with a shaky passing performance (17-24, 176 yards, INT), but looked impressive on the ground, scampering for 136 yards and a score. The Ravens defense and coordinator Wink Martindale won the day, holding the Titans to just 13 points and Derrick Henry to only 40 rushing yards.

LOVE THIS TEAM 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/17C9f3dqJo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 10, 2021

#RavensFlock The @Ravens get their revenge on the Titans as @Lj_era8 gets his first career playoff win 😎 pic.twitter.com/xuYBD8r4ff — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2021

Lamar Jackson gets that elusive playoff victory as Ravens beat Titans, 20-13, in AFC wild-card game. Jackson runs for 136 yards, including a 48-yard score. Ravens hold Derrick Henry to 40 yards rushing after allowing him to run for 100 yards in past two meetings. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 10, 2021

Another guy who made a statement today: Ravens DC Wink Martindale. Baltimore allowed a grand total of 3 points the last 3 quarters, held Derrick Henry to 40 yards on 18 carries, and Ryan Tannehill to an 83.0 passer rating. Martindale hasn't gotten much HC interest. Which … — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2021

That was first #Ravens playoff win in 7 years. Titans defense terrible all year. They couldn’t get ball back when they had to have it — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 10, 2021

The Ravens will have to wait and see who they’ll meet in the Divisional Round. If the Steelers knock off the shorthanded Browns, then Baltimore will head to Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. If Cleveland can pull off the upset, the Ravens will play the Bills in Buffalo.

For now, Jackson and Harbaugh will celebrate their first postseason win together, with many more on the horizon.