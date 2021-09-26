The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Tucker’s Insane Field Goal

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker looks on from the sidelines.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made history on Sunday afternoon by kicking the longest field goal ever seen in the NFL. He also gave his team the walk-off win over the Detroit Lions in one of the most miraculous moments in league history.

With Baltimore trailing 17-16 and less than a minute on the clock, Lamar Jackson moved the Ravens offense just across midfield, onto the Lions 49-yard line. After a throwaway pass left just a few seconds on the clock, Tucker jogged out with the rest of the special teams unit to try for a desperation kick.

The snap and hold were perfect, but the boot was even more pure. Tucker struck the kick right down the middle, but still needed some good fortune to make history.

The ball bounced off the bottom of the upright and spun forward, though the posts for a successful 66-yard try. Tucker was mobbed by his teammates as he etched his name into the NFL record books and gave the Ravens a gritty road win over the Lions.

Tucker has long been known for his incredible kicking consistency over the course of his career. He also has proven time and time again that he can deliver in the biggest moments, whenever the Ravens call upon him and from any distance.

Sunday was just the crowning moment for the 31-year-old, who will surely enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. For now, the NFL world celebrated Tucker on social media after his historic kick on Sunday afternoon.

With the 66-yarder, Tucker improved to 16-for-16 in his career on field goals attempted in the final minute of regulation. That just about sums up why he’s one of, if not the best kicker the NFL has ever seen.

The Ravens improved to 2-1 thanks to Tucker’s leg and will look to build off that momentum next week against the Denver Broncos.

