NFL World Reacts To Justin Tucker’s Insane Field Goal

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made history on Sunday afternoon by kicking the longest field goal ever seen in the NFL. He also gave his team the walk-off win over the Detroit Lions in one of the most miraculous moments in league history.

With Baltimore trailing 17-16 and less than a minute on the clock, Lamar Jackson moved the Ravens offense just across midfield, onto the Lions 49-yard line. After a throwaway pass left just a few seconds on the clock, Tucker jogged out with the rest of the special teams unit to try for a desperation kick.

The snap and hold were perfect, but the boot was even more pure. Tucker struck the kick right down the middle, but still needed some good fortune to make history.

The ball bounced off the bottom of the upright and spun forward, though the posts for a successful 66-yard try. Tucker was mobbed by his teammates as he etched his name into the NFL record books and gave the Ravens a gritty road win over the Lions.

Tucker has long been known for his incredible kicking consistency over the course of his career. He also has proven time and time again that he can deliver in the biggest moments, whenever the Ravens call upon him and from any distance.

Sunday was just the crowning moment for the 31-year-old, who will surely enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. For now, the NFL world celebrated Tucker on social media after his historic kick on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Tucker with the NFL RECORD 66 YARD FG with a DOINK for the win!pic.twitter.com/qh1sDZCujY — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2021

The longest field goal EVER. Justin Tucker TO THE MOON. (Via: @nfl) pic.twitter.com/SrGjuYGmwS — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 26, 2021

Justin Tucker, kicked an NFL record 66yd gm winning fg. Wow. Watching him warm ups, 60 yders were easy, but kicking it 66 yds with the money on the table is different story. WOW — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2021

Justin Tucker is the best kicker of all-time. There is no debate. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 26, 2021

Congratulations to Justin Tucker on breaking an NFL record with his incredible 66-yard game winning field goal. What a win for our Baltimore Ravens! https://t.co/sUb4hTLXgm — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 26, 2021

If there’s ever been a football player that approaches perfect it’s Justin Tucker. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 26, 2021

With the 66-yarder, Tucker improved to 16-for-16 in his career on field goals attempted in the final minute of regulation. That just about sums up why he’s one of, if not the best kicker the NFL has ever seen.

The Ravens improved to 2-1 thanks to Tucker’s leg and will look to build off that momentum next week against the Denver Broncos.

