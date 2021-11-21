NFL World Reacts To The Ravens Quarterback News

The Baltimore Ravens will officially be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. A non-COVID-related illness will sideline the 2019 MVP for the Week 11 contest and force Baltimore to start a different signal caller in the Windy City this afternoon.

Enter, Tyler Huntley.

Huntley, a 23-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Utah, will make his first career start on Sunday against the Bears. The Ravens backup doesn’t have much experience in the NFL, but will now be called upon to make an impact in an important road game.

In four appearances of the last two years, Huntley has completed eight of his 16 passes without a touchdown or an interception. He’s also run 13 times for a total of 33 yards.

Those regular season statistics might not be something to boast about, but Huntley became somewhat of star during the 2021 preseason. During a handful of appearances, he went 60 of 83 passing for 551 yards and 4 touchdowns. His most impressive highlight came when he scored five total touchdowns against the Washington Football Team back in August.

Huntley’s preseason performance combined with his ability to run the same gameplan as Jackson has many Ravens fans and media members optimistic about what he could give Baltimore on Sunday.

Tyler Huntley can’t give the Ravens what No. 8 can, but he was impressive in the preseason. There is a comfort level with him. — Mike Preston (@MikePrestonSun) November 21, 2021

big day for us Tyler Huntley preseason truthers. i still like the ravens today — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 21, 2021

Bad news for daaa @ChicagoBears Tyler Huntley woke up today — The Exit 52 Podcast (@Exit52Podcast) November 21, 2021

I’m actually so excited for Tyler Huntley man, big opportunity right here. — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) November 21, 2021

Could be a big weekend for Utah with Tyler Huntley making his first nfl start. https://t.co/ss81QAYawq — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) November 21, 2021

Although Huntley might be poised for a breakout moment, the Ravens will sorely wish that Jackson was healthy enough to play against the Bears. The 2019 MVP arrived at Soldier Field on Sunday morning, but was reportedly “not himself” and still recovering from an illness.

Thankfully for Jackson, the Ravens training staff determined that he does not have COVID-19 or the flu. However, the virus that he does have was severe enough to sideline him from practice on Wednesday and Thursday as well as this afternoon’s game.

Baltimore (6-3) will need Huntley to have a big day if it hopes to escape Soldier Field with a win on Sunday. Time will tell if he’s up to the task once kickoff rolls around at 1 p.m. ET.