NFL World Reacts To Ravens’ Devastating Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens are locked in a close battle against the divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, the team might have something bigger to worry about moving forward.

Baltimore’s offense has suffered a crushing injury blow on Sunday afternoon.

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who recently signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension, has been carted off the field with an injury. Stanley was down in significant pain, appearing to injure his ankle, as he hit the field in frustration.

This is tough to watch:

two days ago Ronnie Stanley just signed a five year, $99 million contract extension and this just happened pic.twitter.com/AQj79530sj — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 1, 2020

Stanley, a first-team All-Pro in 2019, was carted off the field. His leg was reportedly put in an air cast. It’s just a devastating scene for Stanley and the Ravens’ offense.

Ravens’ LT Ronnie Stanley, who signed his new deal last week, has been carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2020

There have been way too many serious injuries in the NFL this season, from Dak Prescott to Saquon Barkley to Nick Bosa. Now, Stanley could be added to the list.

#Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley down and pounding the grass. He’s in major pain. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 1, 2020

Stanley became the NFL’s second-highest paid offensive tackle earlier this week. He was pumped for his future in Baltimore.

“I’m very appreciative just to the whole organization, specifically Ozzie [Newsome, former Ravens GM] drafting me with the sixth pick [in 2016] and having faith when I know people were in his ear trying to persuade him other ways,” Stanley said of his deal. “I’m just really happy that I could prove him right.”

Hopefully Stanley’s injury on Sunday isn’t as bad as it looked.

Our thoughts are with the Ravens’ offensive tackle. Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field soon.