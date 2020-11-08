NFL World Reacts To The Return Of Dez Bryant, Antonio Brown

Sunday’s NFL action is expected to be one of 2020’s most exciting weeks, as two former All-Pro wide receivers return to the league.

Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown are both set to play in their team’s respective games this weekend. Bryant, who signed to the Ravens practice squad earlier this week, will be active for Baltimore’s Sunday game. It will be his first appearance since Dec. 31, 2017.

Brown served the last game of his half-season suspension on Monday and will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. Sunday will be his first appearance since Sept. 15, 2019.

The 2014 first-team All-Pro receivers both had wildly different paths to get to today, but it’s undeniable that when they’re on the field, they make their football teams better.

Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown were the First Team All-Pro WRs in 2014. Today they both make their returns to the NFL. pic.twitter.com/uh5o8bE94c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 8, 2020

Here’s just a few reactions to both wide receivers taking the field on Sunday:

Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown are playing this week. Did we time travel? pic.twitter.com/2VUCTZQrAW — Sam Darrel (@SamDB_FF) November 8, 2020

Lamar and Dez on the same field together 👀 (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/ISJHaCVNKv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020

Dez Bryant and Antonio Brown are playing NFL football this weekend. — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) November 7, 2020

Dez Bryant and Antonio brown before playing football in November 2020 pic.twitter.com/F3ojdbAfm3 — John (@iam_johnw) November 8, 2020

Today marks the return of two dominant NFL receivers. Antonio Brown will play in his first game 9/15/19.

Dez Bryant will play in his first game since 12/31/17. pic.twitter.com/a2JV4sbdhc — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 8, 2020

Bryant’s last week has been a rollercoaster. The Ravens signed the 32-year-old to the team’s practice squad on Oct. 27, but things started to move quickly. Baltimore found itself desperately in need of wide receiver help and elevated Bryant to the active roster just before Sunday’s game.

Brown joins a refurbished Tampa Bay squad, lead by future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. However, it’s been a lackluster year for the Buccaneers receiving corps with star wideouts Chris Godwin and Mike Evans battling nagging injuries. The former Steelers star will provide Brady with another weapon, making Tampa Bay’s offense one of the scariest in the league.

The Ravens and Bryant play the Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Brown will appear in today’s night cap when Brady’s Bucs take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:20 p.m. ET.