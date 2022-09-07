NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Deadline News

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With the regular season about to begin, the Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term contract.

Speaking to reporters this Wednesday, Jackson said that his deadline to get an extension done with the Ravens is Friday.

In other words, the Ravens must ramp up their negotiations if they want to get Jackson under contract before their Week 1 showdown with the New York Jets.

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans are hoping that Baltimore signs Jackson to an extension.

"Pay this man, he’s only 25 and already has an MVP," a fan tweeted.

"Better sign him now, price will skyrocket even higher once he wins Super Bowl LVII," another fan said.

"Insane to not pay this guy, complete bozos are making 9 figures in this league and an MVP QB who carries a hobbled team can't get taken care of by his team," a third fan replied.

Regardless if Jackson signs an extension or not, he's expected to suit up for Baltimore's season opener.

"All I can tell you from having a couple of conversations with both players and coaches on this Ravens' roster is the sense is Lamar Jackson, with or without a contract extension, will be playing at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets Week 1," ESPN's Dianna Russini said. "That's what they believe. They said he's been practicing - he's been practicing well."

In the event that Jackson doesn't sign an extension by Friday, he could raise his stock with another MVP-caliber season.