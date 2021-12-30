The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Practice Video

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Cleveland.CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have anxiously been awaiting the return of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury.

The Ravens finally got their wish on Wednesday.

Jackson came back to practice for the first time in over two weeks this afternoon ahead of Baltimore’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens listed him as a limited participants on their first injury report.

However, Jackson’s injury report status only told part of the story of his practice return. A video posted by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Wednesday afternoon showed that the former MVP was moving rather gingerly during a part of the workout open to the media.

Take a look:

As you can see, Jackson looks fine when throwing the ball, but once he starts jogging across the field, he still looks hobbled.

It’s possible that the 24-year-old was just trying to be extra cautious during his first practice back. Even still, the video isn’t exactly a great sign with the game against the Rams just a few days away.

Fans and media members had plenty of thoughts about the clip of Jackson back at practice. Many didn’t think the Ravens quarterback looked like a player healthy enough to suit up and play an NFL game later this weekend.

Other users on social media couldn’t get over the color of the turf the Ravens were practicing on when they say the video with Jackson.

This Sunday’s game against the Rams is in must-win territory for the Ravens. Baltimore currently sits at 8-7 in a tie with three other teams (the Dolphins, the Chargers and the Raiders) for seventh place in the AFC.

Jackson gives the Ravens the best chance to knock of the Rams this Sunday, but time will tell if he’s healthy enough to take the field by kickoff.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.