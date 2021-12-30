NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Practice Video

The Baltimore Ravens have anxiously been awaiting the return of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury.

The Ravens finally got their wish on Wednesday.

Jackson came back to practice for the first time in over two weeks this afternoon ahead of Baltimore’s Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens listed him as a limited participants on their first injury report.

However, Jackson’s injury report status only told part of the story of his practice return. A video posted by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley on Wednesday afternoon showed that the former MVP was moving rather gingerly during a part of the workout open to the media.

Take a look:

Lamar Jackson (right ankle injury) returned to practice Wednesday but moved with a pronounced limp pic.twitter.com/KRWeGm6GCg — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 29, 2021

As you can see, Jackson looks fine when throwing the ball, but once he starts jogging across the field, he still looks hobbled.

It’s possible that the 24-year-old was just trying to be extra cautious during his first practice back. Even still, the video isn’t exactly a great sign with the game against the Rams just a few days away.

Fans and media members had plenty of thoughts about the clip of Jackson back at practice. Many didn’t think the Ravens quarterback looked like a player healthy enough to suit up and play an NFL game later this weekend.

#LamarJackson

Good news: "back" at practice.

Bad news: never good when the coach can jog and move faster than the player. https://t.co/tu14iExqby — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 29, 2021

No way he's playing this week https://t.co/BaxnbYtNK9 — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) December 29, 2021

Leave that man on the bench. Don't want an RG3 situation. It is amazing Ravens are even still in the playoff picture, but have to think long term here. He doesn't even look like he should be practicing https://t.co/7rzS07qnzl — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 29, 2021

Other users on social media couldn’t get over the color of the turf the Ravens were practicing on when they say the video with Jackson.

Did y'all really think we wouldn't notice that the Ravens are practicing on a beach and not ask questions about it? https://t.co/dhjHbgDCQS — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) December 29, 2021

in September like 12 Ravens suffered season-ending knee injuries during practice and I thought "is their practice field just dusty cardboard or something?" in December I learned that their practice field is, in fact, dusty cardboard https://t.co/xWNNAi2Qhh — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2021

It's the grass for me https://t.co/hLFKgE4vHh — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 29, 2021

Maybe it's because they're practicing in sand https://t.co/Jz7uQTKjw4 — Future MVP Joe Burrow (@FauxJeaux) December 29, 2021

This Sunday’s game against the Rams is in must-win territory for the Ravens. Baltimore currently sits at 8-7 in a tie with three other teams (the Dolphins, the Chargers and the Raiders) for seventh place in the AFC.

Jackson gives the Ravens the best chance to knock of the Rams this Sunday, but time will tell if he’s healthy enough to take the field by kickoff.