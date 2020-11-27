NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Testing Positive News

While most of the NFL world was focused in on the Dallas Cowboys getting embarrassed by the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving, some major news dropped on Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

This means that Jackson will miss Sunday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers – assuming the game is played, of course.

Jackson is now one of several Ravens players to test positive this week. Baltimore’s game against Pittsburgh was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday night. However, the Ravens had several players test positive, so the game was moved to Sunday.

As of now, the game remains on schedule. However, at this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it further postponed.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Sources: #Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2020

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the news. Most are now focused on the fact that Robert Griffin III could be starting at quarterback on Sunday in a massive showdown against the Steelers.

#Ravens QB Trace McSorley went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week. Now Lamar Jackson has tested positive, per @RapSheet. That leaves Robert Griffin III and practice-squad rookie Tyler Huntley as the healthy QBs, with a showdown with the #Steelers now scheduled for Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2020

Lamar Jackson testing positive for Covid-19. Ravens better show up Sunday. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/39hDZumWdL — That Blitz Guy (@ThatBlitzGuy) November 27, 2020

Former #2 overall pick and Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III is expected to fill in for Lamar Jackson against the Steelers. It will be just his 2nd start since 2016. pic.twitter.com/9xiFxC5MFp — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) November 27, 2020

When you play Madden and then turn on that game to see the Cowboys down 41-16 and Lamar Jackson got Covid pic.twitter.com/TX7pki3xLr — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 27, 2020

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are currently scheduled to play on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. E.T. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

Of course, that could change at any moment.

Stay tuned for the latest.