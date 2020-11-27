The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Testing Positive News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

While most of the NFL world was focused in on the Dallas Cowboys getting embarrassed by the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving, some major news dropped on Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens star quarterback has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

This means that Jackson will miss Sunday afternoon’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers – assuming the game is played, of course.

Jackson is now one of several Ravens players to test positive this week. Baltimore’s game against Pittsburgh was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday night. However, the Ravens had several players test positive, so the game was moved to Sunday.

As of now, the game remains on schedule. However, at this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it further postponed.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the news. Most are now focused on the fact that Robert Griffin III could be starting at quarterback on Sunday in a massive showdown against the Steelers.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are currently scheduled to play on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. E.T. The game is scheduled to air on NBC.

Of course, that could change at any moment.

Stay tuned for the latest.


