NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status isn't encouraging.

It was announced just moments ago that Andrews was not present for Thursday's practice. Running back J.K. Dobbins also missed practice.

There's still a few days remaining before the Ravens take the field, but the fact that Andrews has missed back-to-back practices is concerning.

With Andrews banged up, the Ravens may have to start Isaiah Likely at tight end.

"Uh oh. This is starting to get concerning for Mark Andrews," Mario Pilato said. "His participation tomorrow will be very important for his availability."

"If you're rostering Andrews, start making backup plans," one person tweeted.

"Honestly, I wouldn’t mind Andrews being out just to see us use our WRs," a Ravens fan wrote. "Would be a make or break game for Roman with the bye coming up soon."

Andrews has been excellent this season, hauling in 39 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

The Ravens will announce Andrews' status for Week 7 on Friday. His outlook is bleak at the moment.