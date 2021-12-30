NFL World Reacts To What Bart Scott Said On Thursday

Bart Scott hasn’t played for the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, but you’d think he’s still on their roster after hearing what he had to say during Thursday’s episode of Get Up.

Scott clearly had an issue with the Cincinnati Bengals running up the score against his former team this past Sunday. While on air, the ESPN analyst went on an unprofessional rant about Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor.

“The order has been sent,” Scott said. “We call it a red dot in Baltimore. It’s going to be on him [Burrow] for the rest of his career. He’s going to regret he ever did that. Zac Taylor, you’re going to regret it too.”

NFL fans didn’t appreciate these comments from Scott, and understandably so. He pretty much encouraged Baltimore to put a target on Burrow’s back.

“Have y’all seen this from this morning,” an NFL fan said. “I didn’t even play the entire video. Bart Scott went way too far with this. He is basically putting a bounty on Joe Burrow for the rest of his career when they play the Ravens.”

Have y'all seen this from this morning? 😡 I didn't even play the entire video. Bart Scott went way too far with this. He is basically putting a bounty on Joe Burrow for the rest of his career when they play the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/4F3agtlhUm — Ant (@deacon_ascott) December 30, 2021

“Bart Scott is the most annoying person ESPN has ever employed,” another fan said.

Bart Scott is the most annoying person ESPN has ever employed — MoneyLine Mays (@TMays84) December 30, 2021

“This is the most unprofessional thing I’ve probably ever seen on TV,” another fan said. “Bart Scott saying that Joe Burrow is gonna regret what he did along with Zac Taylor by saying ‘we’re gonna get his ass fired.'”

This is the most unprofessional thing I've probably ever seen on TV. Bart Scott saying that Joe Burrow is gonna regret what he did along with Zac Taylor by saying "we're gonna get his ass fired". Former players often make shitty, bias commentators. Bart Scott is a prime example https://t.co/jpAKDIhNjx — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) December 30, 2021

Emotions are part of football, no one will deny that. However, it’s a bit odd that Scott got this mad over last weekend’s game between the Bengals and Ravens.

Do you think Scott crossed the line with his latest comments?