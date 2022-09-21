NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson News

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Judging by the latest report, it's possible Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a minor injury.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley pointed out that Jackson was wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm at Wednesday's practice. The former MVP didn't throw a pass to receivers during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

"Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm in Wednesday’s practice and did not throw a pass to receivers during media viewing," Hensley said.

Jackson will most likely be asked about this protective sleeve during his media session later today.

Baltimore fans are hoping Jackson simply wore this sleeve because it "looks cool."

Apparently, Jackson put a sleeve on his right arm after this past Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Though it's very possible Jackson is dealing with an arm injury, the fact that he's at practice is somewhat encouraging.

Jackson is off to an exceptional start this season. In two games, the Louisville product has 531 passing yards, 136 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns.

Hopefully, Jackson doesn't miss this weekend's game against the New England Patriots.