NFL World Reacts To Concerning Lamar Jackson Update

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has not played since getting injured during the Ravens' 10-9 win over Denver in Week 13. It looks like the former MVP will miss his third-straight game this week.

Jackson, who is dealing with an ailing knee, did not work at practice on Tuesday, according to reporters.

"This would mark the seventh straight practice that Jackson has missed," said ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson missing another game would have a major impact not only on the Ravens, but on fantasy managers as well.

"This would be the second straight season Lamar isn’t around for the push to make the playoffs. That’s who they should invest in for the future?" one 49ers fan wondered on Twitter.

"I think they should rest Lamar one more week - just so they’re healthy for the stretch run," said a Cardinals fan.

'Doesn’t seem like Lamar is going to play in Week 16 either. And most definitely hold onto Gus Edwards for now," advised RotoBaller's Andrew Koffler.

"Cancel the 2022 fantasy playoffs. It's officially a battle of attrition not about who drafted best or assembled the best team," added another tweeter.

The Ravens play the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. If Jackson is unable to do anything in practice tomorrow and Thursday, Tyler Huntley will likely be starting for Baltimore this weekend.