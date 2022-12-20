NFL World Reacts To Concerning Ravens Practice Injury

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Ravens may suffered a huge blow to their receiving corps with just three games remaining in the regular season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced Tuesday that wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a foot injury in practice. The fear in Baltimore is that it could be a "significant" injury for the Texas product.

Duvernay has 37 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns. He also has a kickoff return touchdown this season.

Ravens fans are obviously upset about Duvernay's injury. His absence could really hurt an already limited passing attack.

"Ridiculous. Every year," one fan said.

"WR room in shambles," another fan wrote.

"I hate it here," a Ravens fan tweeted.

In an effort to bolster their receiving corps, the Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins off waivers. He was waived by the Packers on Monday.

Watkins played in nine games for the Packers this season, hauling in 13 passes for 206 yards.

This will be Watkins' second stint with the Ravens. He played for the organization last season.

As for Duvernay, the Ravens will anxiously wait for his injury to be diagnosed.