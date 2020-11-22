NFL World Reacts To Dez Bryant’s First Catch Since 2017

After missing the last two NFL seasons, Dez Bryant made his return to the league this month as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. And in his second game with the team, Bryant made an impact.

During today’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson found Bryant for a four-yard gain. It was a small gain, but a significant one for Bryant if nothing else.

For starters, the reception was Bryant’s first since Week 17 of the 2017 season when he played for the Cowboys. He had three receptions for 24 yards in what was his final game for Dallas.

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Bryant on getting his catch. Many consider it a “welcome back” moment following two years out of the league.

Welcome back Dez! — Eddie Garza (@FastEddie577) November 22, 2020

Let’s go Dez. — Air Winston (@Nickoteen_) November 22, 2020

Shoutout to Dez Bryant who just made his first reception since 2017 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lGOmz8NwUp — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 22, 2020

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Dez Bryant moment without someone making fun of it being “a catch.”

Are you saying…. Dez caught it? — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 22, 2020

But did he really catch it? — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmith_Bills) November 22, 2020

As fun as it is to jab at the former All-Pro wideout all the time, it’s still nice to see that he’s able to revive his NFL dream.

Following his release from Dallas in 2017, injuries kept him from playing for the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He had to spend the 2019 season rehabbing before being ready for the 2020 season.

We didn’t even know if Bryant would see the field this year as he signed to the Ravens practice squad at first. But the Ravens quickly elevated him to the active roster, and gave him a few snaps against the Colts last week.

Dez Bryant may not have much of a role for Baltimore this year, but for now it’s good to have him back at all.