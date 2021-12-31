NFL World Reacts To Friday Night’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens have been without Lamar Jackson for the past two games due to an ankle sprain. The team entered this week with some optimism that he’d suit up for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee that’ll happen.

After being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Jackson was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday’s session.

On Friday, the Ravens once again announced that Jackson didn’t participate in practice. Despite missing the last two practices, the former MVP was listed as questionable for Week 17.

Although there’s a chance Jackson will play this Sunday, the Ravens’ fan base isn’t very hopeful at this point.

“Might as well keep him out these last couple games and start fresh in 2022,” a Ravens fan tweeted.

“Questionable,” a Ravens fan replied to the news. “The 2021 season in a word.”

When healthy, Jackson gives the Ravens the best chance to win. The issue right now is that he’s not at 100 percent.

If Jackson misses Sunday’s game against the Rams, the Ravens will start Tyler Huntley at quarterback. He was out last week due to COVID-19.

Huntley has proven in the past that he can lead the Ravens’ first-team offense. The Utah product may have to do it again in Week 17.

The Rams and Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.