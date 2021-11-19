NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game.

However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL superstar will play when Ravens battle the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon.

“Lamar Jackson has returned to practice,” writes ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He missed last two days with an illness.”

Lamar Jackson has returned to practice. He missed last two days with an illness. pic.twitter.com/SziXN2cUTR — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 19, 2021

It’s obviously good news Lamar Jackson is back at practice, but some NFL fans are confused with his health.

The Ravens quarterback misses practice several times during the season, almost always because of illnesses.

“Honest observation. Lamar Jackson is out for illness very often,” one fan said. “Like, ALOT. Spanning back to his rookie season. Am I the only one whose noticed this?? Odd…”

With that being said, fans are starting to worry about something else: the practice field. The Ravens had better be careful practicing on such dry terrain. That also begs the question: where on earth are the Ravens practicing on Friday?

Wait do the Ravens practice at a prison? https://t.co/8HxZGASPTF — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) November 19, 2021

They practicing on the Longest Yard field https://t.co/lpRk5bSnoB — Bobby Biceps (@xxdrizzoxx) November 19, 2021

Ravens getting ready for Sunday’s game by practicing on concrete to simulate Soldier Field’s playing surface https://t.co/zpEe6HKskr — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) November 19, 2021

It’s expected to be a rough-sledding, hard-nosed football game between the Ravens and Bears on Sunday. Perhaps Baltimore is getting ready for the physicality.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens fell in ugly fashion to the Miami Dolphins last Thursday night.

They’ll try and bounce back this Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.