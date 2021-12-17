The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.

“Questionable” normally means that there’s about a 50/50 chance that a player plays. But few players are ever listed as such after missing an entire week of practice.

Ravens fans are understandably concerned and upset by this latest news. Many have already conceded that they have no hope of beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday without him:

Others are impressed that the Ravens have managed to make it this far with all the injuries they’ve already endured:

Lamar Jackson has been the cornerstone of the Baltimore Ravens’ entire offense this year. On top of being their star passer, he also leads the Ravens in rushing.

If Jackson does miss the game, second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley will get his second career start. He led the Ravens to a win over the Bears in Week 11 without putting the team on his back.

That may be a much harder task against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

Will we see Lamar Jackson take the field for Baltimore this weekend? If not, can the Ravens win without him?

