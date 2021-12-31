The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injury.CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 12: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks set to miss his third straight game.

Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday. It marked the second straight day that he’s mied practice after he was seen limping during Wednesday’s session.

With that news, it’s likely backup Tyler Huntley will start against the Rams in a pivotal matchup with playoff implications on the line.

Jackson has been battling a sprained ankle/bone bruise these last few weeks after he hurt it on Dec. 12 against Cleveland. He got hurt in the first half and didn’t return to the contest.

Since then, Tyler Huntley has started but after he was out with COVID-19 last Sunday against the Bengals, it was the Josh Johnson show.

Baltimore lost 41-21 and dropped to 8-7 overall, which marked its fourth-straight loss.

If the losing streak gets to five, its playoff chances will be in real jeopardy going into a Week 18 showdown against Pittsburgh.

If Marquise Brown isn’t able to go either, that would another huge loss. He has 953 yards and six touchdowns on 85 receptions and has been the Ravens’ best receiver this season.

The NFL world had their reactions to this news and some are hoping Jackson gets shut down till next year.

Kickoff from Baltimore will be at 1 p.m. ET.

