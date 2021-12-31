NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks set to miss his third straight game.

Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday. It marked the second straight day that he’s mied practice after he was seen limping during Wednesday’s session.

With that news, it’s likely backup Tyler Huntley will start against the Rams in a pivotal matchup with playoff implications on the line.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice for a second straight day after limping badly Wednesday. It’s trending toward Tyler Huntley starting against the Rams. WR Marquise Brown (illness) did not practice for a second straight day. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 31, 2021

Jackson has been battling a sprained ankle/bone bruise these last few weeks after he hurt it on Dec. 12 against Cleveland. He got hurt in the first half and didn’t return to the contest.

Since then, Tyler Huntley has started but after he was out with COVID-19 last Sunday against the Bengals, it was the Josh Johnson show.

Baltimore lost 41-21 and dropped to 8-7 overall, which marked its fourth-straight loss.

If the losing streak gets to five, its playoff chances will be in real jeopardy going into a Week 18 showdown against Pittsburgh.

If Marquise Brown isn’t able to go either, that would another huge loss. He has 953 yards and six touchdowns on 85 receptions and has been the Ravens’ best receiver this season.

The NFL world had their reactions to this news and some are hoping Jackson gets shut down till next year.

Shut him down for the season, let Huntley boost his trade value https://t.co/DSOH4iLF2V — Justin (@77andersen) December 31, 2021

Good, I don't want Lamar trying to run for his life from Donald and Von Miller on one good ankle https://t.co/clavYut7zo — Flex Steele (@TokenBK1) December 31, 2021

Annnnnd Lamar ain’t gonna be playing against the Rams this week. Would love to see him, but don’t want Ravens to rush him so I ain’t mad at all. Time for the #HuntleyUpset 😬 https://t.co/rV13BP5Pd6 — Ingravenvids (@IngravenVids) December 31, 2021

Something to monitor as the Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win in Baltimore + a Cardinals loss to Dallas https://t.co/TX2AxVR0Wr — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) December 31, 2021

I’m thinking that ankle might be more serious then original thought https://t.co/wFIznibNaf — T (@Tgreezee) December 31, 2021

No Lamar? No Hollywood? Fire up the LA Rams DST this week! https://t.co/bmCcYwmYWL — Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) December 31, 2021

Kickoff from Baltimore will be at 1 p.m. ET.