NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Ravens Coaching News

On Friday night, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced the team is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh said. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago.”

The news came as a shock to the football world, which has watched the Ravens produce some of the best defenses the NFL has seen in recent years. However, injuries crippled the unit this year and it seems like Martindale paid the price.

Unsurprisingly, Ravens fans had a strong reaction to the news. Some agreed with the decision to part ways, while others are confused by Martindale’s exit.

“Wink got tired of showing up just for the offense to not do their job man,” one fan said.

“Really didn’t expect this to happen, hopefully Wink moves to a suitable head coaching position,” said another fan.

Even former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in on the decision. Needless to say, he’s a little surprised.

The decision to remove Wink from the team shocked the football world. However, John Harbaugh tends to make the right decisions so he likely already has a plan in place.

Who will take over for Wink?

