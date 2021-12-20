NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh’s 2-Point Attempt Decision

For the second time in three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens elected to go for a game-winning two-point conversion instead of a tying extra point.

For the second time in three weeks, that conversion attempt failed, leaving Baltimore on the wrong side of a one-point loss. The Green Bay Packers batted away Tyler Huntley’s two-point pass and recovered the ensuing onside kick to wrap up a 31-30 win.

Of course, John Harbaugh’s decision to go for the win was met with some intense Twitter debate. Many agreed with it, while plenty others didn’t.

There were even some other analysts who felt that Harbaugh picked the wrong time to go for two, and should have done so after his team trimmed the Packers’ lead to 31-23.

The error was not going for 2 down 8. On the final decision, we had breakeven % at 51%, which means very slight lean toward PAT but can really go either way. Close enough that factors like injuries are worth considering. Harbaugh did make a mistake. But it was on prior TD. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 20, 2021

I agree with Harbaugh going for two. There, I said it. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 20, 2021

I continue to maintain that 4th down and 2-pt decisions this year have generally been correct – but a startling amount of the play calls on those 4th down and 2pt tries have been atrocious. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) December 20, 2021

This is correct. Harbaugh's decision to go for 2 and the win is NOT an analytics decision. I'm guessing he went with his gut and "my defense can't hold up in overtime." https://t.co/Xty00KgaWN — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) December 20, 2021

I hope someone asks him about this—feel like he’s always done this in the past. https://t.co/W6gLCfoTI0 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 20, 2021

It's completely ok trying to win in regulation when this has been the opposing QB. It's earlier than you'd ideally want and there is no guarantee of a win, but it's still hard to see BAL stopping GB in overtime. pic.twitter.com/OnaGSlOvYg — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) December 20, 2021

Going for two and the win with no time on the clock and going for two with Aaron Rodgers having 42 seconds and a sense of urgency are two very different things. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2021

Do the analytics account for how exhausting the discourse will be — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 20, 2021

The Ravens’ aggressiveness in these spots has served them well during Harbaugh’s tenure. But sometimes even if the numbers and process make sense, the desired outcome still won’t happen.

After today’s loss, the Ravens are now 8-6 on the season and tied for first place in the AFC North. They have a critical matchup on the schedule next week against the 8-6 Cincinnati Bengals.