NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh’s 2-Point Attempt Decision

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Sunday.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

For the second time in three weeks, the Baltimore Ravens elected to go for a game-winning two-point conversion instead of a tying extra point.

For the second time in three weeks, that conversion attempt failed, leaving Baltimore on the wrong side of a one-point loss. The Green Bay Packers batted away Tyler Huntley’s two-point pass and recovered the ensuing onside kick to wrap up a 31-30 win.

Of course, John Harbaugh’s decision to go for the win was met with some intense Twitter debate. Many agreed with it, while plenty others didn’t.

There were even some other analysts who felt that Harbaugh picked the wrong time to go for two, and should have done so after his team trimmed the Packers’ lead to 31-23.

The Ravens’ aggressiveness in these spots has served them well during Harbaugh’s tenure. But sometimes even if the numbers and process make sense, the desired outcome still won’t happen.

After today’s loss, the Ravens are now 8-6 on the season and tied for first place in the AFC North. They have a critical matchup on the schedule next week against the 8-6 Cincinnati Bengals.

