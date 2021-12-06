The Spun

NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh’s Gutsy Decision

A closeup of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh clapping.NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The line between genius and insanity is sometimes measured in inches, especially in the NFL. And Ravens head coach John Harbaugh found himself strafing that line against the Steelers today.

With 16 seconds remaining in today’s game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found Sammy Watkins down the middle for a touchdown to make the game a 20-19 Steelers edge. But rather than attempt the extra point kick and force overtime, Harbaugh sent the offense back out for a two-point conversion.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh, his gamble failed. The Steelers pass rush got to Jackson, who threw the ball too far for tight end Mark Andrews to grab. After the Steelers recovered the onsides kick, they took a knee for a 20-19 win.

The fan reaction to the decision has been pretty mixed. Some feel that overtime boils down to too much chance to not go for the win in regulation. Others clearly loved the decision as it helped the Steelers win:

A win would’ve given the Ravens a two-game cushion over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North lead. Instead, they’re now within just one game of the Bengals, and just two of the Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

A more conservative call wouldn’t have guaranteed a Ravens win. But if the Ravens fail to win the division, fans will probably look back on that call as a big reason why.

Would you have made that call in that situation? Should John Harbaugh have tried to take it to overtime instead?

