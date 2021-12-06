NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh’s Gutsy Decision

The line between genius and insanity is sometimes measured in inches, especially in the NFL. And Ravens head coach John Harbaugh found himself strafing that line against the Steelers today.

With 16 seconds remaining in today’s game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found Sammy Watkins down the middle for a touchdown to make the game a 20-19 Steelers edge. But rather than attempt the extra point kick and force overtime, Harbaugh sent the offense back out for a two-point conversion.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh, his gamble failed. The Steelers pass rush got to Jackson, who threw the ball too far for tight end Mark Andrews to grab. After the Steelers recovered the onsides kick, they took a knee for a 20-19 win.

The fan reaction to the decision has been pretty mixed. Some feel that overtime boils down to too much chance to not go for the win in regulation. Others clearly loved the decision as it helped the Steelers win:

Overtime is a game of chance, I don’t blame the Ravens for trying that. Just failed to execute. — Ian O'Brien (@iobrien27) December 6, 2021

Great football weekend!

1st Utes to the Rose Bowl

2nd Steelers beat the Ravens Not a Ravens fan, but Harbaugh put it on the line. — Wessly J. Anderson (@TF27wess) December 6, 2021

Lamar has to make that throw. If he does, harbaugh looks like a genius. We hadn’t stopped them since the first half there’s zero chance we were gonna stop them in OT. Great call, poor execution by Lamar. Even with the pressure you have to make that pass. — •••• (@davec852) December 6, 2021

Why didn’t John Harbaugh wana go to OT? Our defense was on its heels but that short pass game is what Lamar is worst at! Mane accuracy be too off — King Bob (@D_merovingian90) December 6, 2021

Absolutely nothing wrong with Harbaugh's call to go for 2 #RavensFlock — 👓Aden™ (@AdenChiz) December 6, 2021

A win would’ve given the Ravens a two-game cushion over the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North lead. Instead, they’re now within just one game of the Bengals, and just two of the Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

A more conservative call wouldn’t have guaranteed a Ravens win. But if the Ravens fail to win the division, fans will probably look back on that call as a big reason why.

Would you have made that call in that situation? Should John Harbaugh have tried to take it to overtime instead?