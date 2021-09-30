NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Back Injury News

When the Baltimore Ravens convened for practice on Thursday, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field.

Jackson has missed the last two days of practice with what the Ravens are saying is a back issue. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the fourth-year pro is dealing with a “flare up” and that he doesn’t think it is a serious concern.

Checking in around the NFL, the reaction to Jackson’s absence seems to be pretty unanimous. No one is too worried just yet.

However, if the 2019 league MVP misses tomorrow’s practice, well then there’s a reason to begin doubting his availability for Sunday’s game.

From NFL Now: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't practice today, but his back issues don't appear to be a concern. pic.twitter.com/gYivLfPgHG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2021

I’m not concerned about #RavensFlock QB Lamar Jackson missing Week 4. The team is managing the sore back. https://t.co/apKhueLQ3J — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) September 30, 2021

Lamar Jackson been carrying the Ravens for 3 years don’t be surprised the man’s back is a little sore — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 30, 2021

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) misses his second straight practice today for this week. I was told yesterday that the back issue is considered 'low level' but that there would be some concern if Jackson did not practice Friday. #Ravens face the 3-0 #Broncos next. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 30, 2021

Vic Fangio on Lamar Jackson (back), who sat out his second straight practice Thursday. “I’m pretty damn sure he’ll play.” — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 30, 2021

Jackson has been his usual dynamic self through three weeks, passing for 761 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 251 yards and two more scores. The Ravens are 2-1 with back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Lions.

If Jackson is forced to miss any of this week’s game, backup Tyler Huntley will step in and assume command of the offense.

Baltimore will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.