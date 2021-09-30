The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Back Injury News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against the Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

When the Baltimore Ravens convened for practice on Thursday, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was not on the field.

Jackson has missed the last two days of practice with what the Ravens are saying is a back issue. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said the fourth-year pro is dealing with a “flare up” and that he doesn’t think it is a serious concern.

Checking in around the NFL, the reaction to Jackson’s absence seems to be pretty unanimous. No one is too worried just yet.

However, if the 2019 league MVP misses tomorrow’s practice, well then there’s a reason to begin doubting his availability for Sunday’s game.

Jackson has been his usual dynamic self through three weeks, passing for 761 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 251 yards and two more scores. The Ravens are 2-1 with back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Lions.

If Jackson is forced to miss any of this week’s game, backup Tyler Huntley will step in and assume command of the offense.

Baltimore will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

