NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Incredible Performance

Lamar Jackson delivered a performance for the ages on Monday night, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an improbable win over the Indianapolis Colts in an overtime thriller.

Jackson, who finished the game with 62 rushing yards, picked apart the Colts’ throughout most of the night. He completed 37-of-43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns.

Believe it or not, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 85 percent of his pass attempts while throwing for over 400 yards. Additionally, he set a franchise record for most passing yards in a single game.

On top of all that, Jackson mounted the largest comeback of his NFL career. At one point during last night’s game, the Ravens trailed 22-3.

Lamar Jackson tonight 🤯 🔹 1st QB in NFL history to complete 85% of passes in 400-yard game

🔹 Highest comp % in a 40-pass game in NFL history (86.0%)

🔹 Franchise-record 442 pass yards

Jackson’s performance was so impressive that several prominent members of the sports world praised his abilities as a passer.

“Anyone who thinks Lamar Jackson isn’t a great thrower of the football … well, that was Bradyesque,” Skip Bayless tweeted. “Anyone who believes the Ravens can’t fall desperately behind and pass their way back into a game … well, behold. Greatest Lamar has ever thrown it.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport kept his review of last night’s game very simple, tweeting “Lamar Jackson is incredible.”

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Wallace was clearly impressed with the way Jackson led Baltimore on Monday night. He believes the star quarterback should use that game as proof as to why he deserves a massive contract extension.

“Lamar Jackson after this season should demand to be the highest paid player in the history of football,” Wallace said. “Nobody in the league does more for their team!”

Despite all the injuries the Ravens have suffered this season, they own a 4-1 record through the first five weeks of the season.

Jackson will try to keep things rolling for Baltimore this upcoming Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.