NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Ranking Controversy

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Every year, ESPN has 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players rank the top 10 players at each important position. On Monday, the Worldwide Leader released its 2022 quarterback rankings.

In a surprising turn of events, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was left out of the top 10.

Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and Dak Prescott were all ranked ahead of Jackson.

Most people who viewed ESPN's quarterback rankings are frustrated that Jackson was snubbed from the top 10.

"The fact the narrative Lamar Jackson isn’t a top 10 QB as a former MVP and who has lead his team to the playoffs shows the stink of the narrative around him coming into the league," former NFL wide receiver Rob Carpenter tweeted.

"I like Dak Prescott, but I'm not putting him over Lamar Jackson," NFL writer Maurice Moton said.

"I’ll never understand the Lamar Jackson slander," Matt McGavic of Louisville Report wrote.

"I will fight Lamar Jackson disrespect until my dying days," one fan replied.

Jackson has been outstanding for the Ravens since being drafted in 2018. Unfortunately, it appears there are still people out there who are skeptical of his game.

Perhaps Jackson will use this list from ESPN as bulletin board material for the 2022 season.