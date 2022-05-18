Lamar Jackson Files A Trademark: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is keeping himself busy this offseason. According to Josh Gerben of Boardroom, the former MVP has filed a trademark application for "You 8 yet?"

Additionally, Jackson will try to trademark "Play Action Soulfood and More."

Gerben believes these two filings indicate that Jackson will enter the restaurant business at some point in the near future.

So far, the early responses to Jackson's trademark applications are mixed.

"That's fire," a Ravens fan tweeted.

"Love Lamar but this is a terrible name," one fan said.

"Oh my Yelp reviews are gonna be crazy," another fan wrote.

If Jackson agrees to a long-term contract with the Ravens at some point this offseason, he'll have more than enough funding to fully explore his passion projects.

Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has said that he'll work at Jackson's urgency.

"I think we've discussed this at length and I've said this before, we will work at Lamar's urgency," DeCosta said in March. "He and I have had ongoing discussions. We've talked fairly recently as well. He knows how to find him, I know how to find him."

Until an agreement is reached, Jackson will be keeping himself busy with trademark applications.