The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Insane Touchdown Run

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland BrownsCLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Just when you think Lamar Jackson has been contained and turned into a non-factor, the former MVP makes the kinds of plays that only he can.

Late in the second quarter of today’s Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson and the Ravens were down 10-3. But Jackson evened up what had been a rough outing up to that point with an absolutely incredible 49-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Tennessee had done a good job of containing Jackson up to that point. They had sacked him three times and picked him off once. There were many shades of his previous two playoff failures.

But Jackson’s big touchdown run reminded everyone just how dynamic of a runner he is. Everyone online is either congratulating Jackson or gushing about how incredible he is.

 

With speed like that, it’s no surprise that Jackson rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second year in a row. He’s the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

But one area where Jackson struggled this year – and continues to struggle in the playoffs – is throwing the ball effectively. He has just seven completions for 79 yards and an interception in the first half.

Maybe that kind of production will get the Ravens past the Titans as he and all-world RB Derrick Henry run the ball down Tennessee’s throat. But it will be hard to make a deeper run in the playoffs with it.

For now though, Lamar Jackson is in a dogfight with the Tennessee Titans. He’ll address the narratives after the game.

The game is being played on ABC.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.