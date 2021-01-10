NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Insane Touchdown Run

Just when you think Lamar Jackson has been contained and turned into a non-factor, the former MVP makes the kinds of plays that only he can.

Late in the second quarter of today’s Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson and the Ravens were down 10-3. But Jackson evened up what had been a rough outing up to that point with an absolutely incredible 49-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Tennessee had done a good job of containing Jackson up to that point. They had sacked him three times and picked him off once. There were many shades of his previous two playoff failures.

But Jackson’s big touchdown run reminded everyone just how dynamic of a runner he is. Everyone online is either congratulating Jackson or gushing about how incredible he is.

On his 48-yard TD run, Lamar Jackson hit 20.52 MPH, per @NextGenStats data. The crazy part is, for as fast as that play looked, it was only the third fastest run from Lamar this season. Next level speed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2021

Watching the game with my kids who were SCREAMING at how awesome this run is. Electrifying. Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/I9Zqoup2LE — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 10, 2021

Lamar Jackson shot out of a cannon after that cut. My god. 48-yard TD run. We got a tie game. #Ravens @wjz pic.twitter.com/DeLQw7oELI — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) January 10, 2021

Man…just lethal…Tennessee spends the whole half bottling him up, keeping him in the pocket, even getting a few sacks…he doesn’t make 1 impactful play… Until…….the 1 time he escapes..and it changes the whole game… — Bob Wischusen (@espnbob) January 10, 2021

With speed like that, it’s no surprise that Jackson rushed for over 1,000 yards for the second year in a row. He’s the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

But one area where Jackson struggled this year – and continues to struggle in the playoffs – is throwing the ball effectively. He has just seven completions for 79 yards and an interception in the first half.

Maybe that kind of production will get the Ravens past the Titans as he and all-world RB Derrick Henry run the ball down Tennessee’s throat. But it will be hard to make a deeper run in the playoffs with it.

For now though, Lamar Jackson is in a dogfight with the Tennessee Titans. He’ll address the narratives after the game.

