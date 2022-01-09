NFL World Reacts To Latest Crushing Ravens Injury News

The Ravens have been banged up all season and suffered another major injury during Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles after having such a stellar season.

Ravens sustain one more major injury in a season full of them. Fear is that OLB Tyus Bowser, who may have been the Ravens' most consistent player this season, tore his Achilles. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 9, 2022

If that is indeed the injury, Bowser will likely be out for the entire offseason which means he won’t be able to do his normal offseason routine.

Bowser will finish this season with 59 total tackles (33 solo) along with seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

This was his best season yet after finishing with 34 total tackles (17 solo), two sacks, and three interceptions for the 2020 season.

The NFL world was gutted after seeing this news come out.

The Ravens’ season came to an end on Sunday after they lost to the Steelers in overtime. Chris Boswell hit a game-winning kick from 38 yards out after Ben Roethlisberger had to torture Ravens fans one more time.

If Baltimore gets healthy next season, it could be a real threat, especially with Lamar Jackson back in the fold.