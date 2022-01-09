The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Latest Crushing Ravens Injury News

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Ravens have been banged up all season and suffered another major injury during Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles after having such a stellar season.

If that is indeed the injury, Bowser will likely be out for the entire offseason which means he won’t be able to do his normal offseason routine.

Bowser will finish this season with 59 total tackles (33 solo) along with seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.

This was his best season yet after finishing with 34 total tackles (17 solo), two sacks, and three interceptions for the 2020 season.

The NFL world was gutted after seeing this news come out.

The Ravens’ season came to an end on Sunday after they lost to the Steelers in overtime. Chris Boswell hit a game-winning kick from 38 yards out after Ben Roethlisberger had to torture Ravens fans one more time.

If Baltimore gets healthy next season, it could be a real threat, especially with Lamar Jackson back in the fold.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.