NFL World Reacts To Latest Crushing Ravens News

The Baltimore Ravens just keep getting wrecked by the injury bug. With star quarterback Lamar Jackson already iffy for today’s big game against the Green Bay Packers, the Ravens got even more crushing injury news this morning.

Mere hours before kickoff, the Ravens announced that star cornerback Jimmy Smith has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. The move effectively leaves the Ravens without most of their starting players in the secondary.

Losing Smith is a particularly notable absence. The veteran cornerback has missed almost half the season but has been seeing a bigger role lately due to the injuries.

Smith has nine tackles and three passes defended in eight games this season. He had his highest snap count of the season in Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As you can imagine, Ravens fans are practically panicking. Fans on Twitter appear all but certain that the injuries and positive tests will lead to a loss against the Packers.

BRUH we're gonna toasted https://t.co/ODhvuDjYtV — Joseph Garvey (@garveyjoey99) December 19, 2021

The Ravens will be facing Aaron Rodgers today with their entire d-backfield depleted https://t.co/CuSGEG347e — LBM Photography (@loudn) December 19, 2021

Lmao we’re getting absolutely bullied today https://t.co/9Y5Ptg7zke — Lawrence Barreca (@LawrenceBarreca) December 19, 2021

Ain’t even comical anymore at this point https://t.co/TZHKHPhQb8 — JR (@jruuiz) December 19, 2021

Injuries have basically been the story of the Ravens’ entire season. They were hit hard with injuries before the season even started.

It’s almost miraculous that the Ravens have not only managed to win games, but stayed on top of the AFC North for so many weeks.

Unfortunately, the injuries appear to finally be taking a toll on the Ravens’ record. They’re 8-5 and have lost two games in a row – both divisional games.

The last four weeks of this season are pretty brutal for the Ravens. It’s going to take next level toughness to come out on top in the AFC North.