The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s John Harbaugh News

A closeup of Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Baltimore Ravens are nearing a contract extension with the veteran coach.

Hensley believes Harbaugh’s extension with the Ravens should get completed in a few weeks. This is great news for the Ravens considering Harbaugh is entering the final year of his contract.

Although the Ravens failed to reach the playoff this season, Harbaugh has been such a steady coach in Baltimore. Since joining the franchise in 2008, he has a 137-88 record.

Some decisions that Harbaugh makes upset the fan base in Baltimore, but there are plenty of fans who are happy he’ll stick around for the foreseeable future.

“Let haters feel the fire,” a Ravens fan tweeted. “This man is a legend that I hope is here another 10. Is he perfect? No. Is he one of the best? Absolutely. Are we spoiled? Absolutely.”

“Wild how Ravens fans thought this wouldn’t be the case,” another fan said. “Maintaining Greg Roman is the biggest i gripe got with him, though.”

“There’s going to a bunch of unhappy Ravens fans reading this,” a third fan said.

The 2021 season was filled with injuries for the Ravens, which is one of the reasons why they went 8-9.

If the Ravens can stay healthy next season, they should be a playoff contender in the AFC.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.