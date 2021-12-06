NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens Injury News

As if losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers the way they did yesterday wasn’t heartbreaking enough, the Baltimore Ravens got terrible injury news about one of their star players.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a torn pec during the loss. Head coach John Harbaugh announced today that Humphrey is out for the rest of the season.

Humphrey’s injury is the latest in what has been an almost neverending slew of injuries the Ravens have dealt with this year. Their injury list includes of about one-third of their entire 53-man roster.

Ravens fans and NFL fans as a whole are gutted for the team and their injury woes. Though some are pointing out that it’s a testament to the greatness of quarterback Lamar Jackson that they have an 8-4 record right now.

Year of injury for th Ravens this season, Lamar has overachieved with this team, they should have a losing record right now https://t.co/VK9G2p4ifE — Rebel (@SkipNvrLeft) December 6, 2021

This hurts so much https://t.co/6PArUrP96K — arielle 😈 (@asbodner) December 6, 2021

SMH, Ravens can’t catch a break https://t.co/YDSkG2sTKv — Neshel (@_MsShelNB) December 6, 2021

Dawg injuries killed my Ravens this year! https://t.co/7M0tFZjAOk — Sean Floyd (@freshfloyd2) December 6, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL’s most resilient teams this season. Eight of their 12 games were decided by just one score and they went 6-2 in those one-score games.

As a result, the Ravens hold a one-game lead in the AFC North in one of the tightest division races.

But sooner or later, the injuries are going to come back and bite the Ravens in a way they can’t overcome. It’s going to take a lot of creativity from Harbaugh and his staff to win the division, let alone a Super Bowl.

Do the Ravens have the worst injury luck in the NFL this year?