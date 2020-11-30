The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ravens vs. Steelers News

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley is injured.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Outside linebacker T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens collide in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Stanley was carted off the field after the play. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NFL is refusing to push the playoffs back for now, instead insisting the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers find a way to play this week.

Ravens-Steelers is on the verge of being postponed for a third time. It was originally scheduled to be played Thanksgiving night. The Ravens’ positive tests then pushed the game to Sunday, which was then again delayed to Tuesday.

The Ravens canceled their Monday practice because of the league’s pandemic protocol. Baltimore’s positive tests and contact tracing makes it unlikely a Tuesday game could happen.  If the game can’t be played on Tuesday, it would seem highly unlikely it could be played at all.

But Roger Goodell and the NFL aren’t letting this game slip away. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is considering postponing Ravens-Steelers until Wednesday. The logistics behind this are a mess, but the league is trying to find a way to make it work.

Moving Ravens-Steelers to Wednesday would cause a whole lot of schedule shuffling. The Steelers play Washington this Sunday while the Ravens play the Cowboys on next week’s edition of Monday Night Football. A Wednesday game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh would most likely delay both team’s next games.

It’s safe to say the NFL doesn’t want to push the playoffs back, which is bizarre. If the league can find a way to make the current playoff schedule work, then by all means make it happen.

But delaying the Ravens-Steelers game to Wednesday means both team’s games this coming weekend would be impacted. So then the NFL would have to push back a couple more games.

The NFL adding in an extra bye week and pushing back the playoffs seems like a no-brainer. But the league typically lacks in the common sense department.

For now, the NFL is moving forward with Ravens-Steelers being played this week.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.