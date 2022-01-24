NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

For 99.99-percent of all NFL players, what Antonio Brown did at MetLife Stadium a few weeks back should have been the end of his NFL career. But the perk of being Antonio Brown is that he’s not in that 99.99-percent – and he may even be able to pick his next team.

Appearing on the I Am Athlete podcast, Brown said that he wants to play for the Baltimore Ravens with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He explained that he previously worked out with Jackson and would be happy if the Ravens signed him.

“Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback. Not only throwing the ball but the dynamic of him playing [and] the excitement,” Brown explained.

The Ravens are certainly a team that could be in the mix for Jackson if they’re willing to look past his behavior in Tampa Bay. They’ve shown a great willingness to give second chances to players who seemed like they were done, such as Dez Bryant and Le’Veon Bell.

But Baltimore Ravens fans on Twitter want no part of Antonio Brown after his antics this year:

Why? So AB can just quit on him too? https://t.co/eyUCbRvLT2 — Jack Carey (@TheJackCarey) January 24, 2022

We all have wild dreams. https://t.co/8xZ7zEJbeh — Cookie Kid (@PringleBit) January 24, 2022

Baltimore do not waste your time with this man. https://t.co/9OevrI939R — The Handsome Gamer originally @PhotosByBeanz (@photosbybeanz83) January 24, 2022

I think tf not https://t.co/8moAERkNKx — Dammit its Law (@_MiZuNdrStooD_) January 24, 2022

Antonio Brown had 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns before his “performance” against the New York Jets in Week 17. But on those days where Brown is healthy (physically and emotionally), he’s still balled out.

Of the seven games Brown played in 2021, four of them saw him go over 90 receiving yards and two saw him go over 120.

Suffice it to say, Brown can still play at a pretty high level.

Whether that will lead him to a contract with the Ravens or any other NFL team will likely be hotly debated for months.