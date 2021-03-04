NFL World Reacts To Proposed Change To Overtime Rules

It’s time for the NFL to update its outdated overtime rules. A change could soon be coming, thanks to an intriguing idea by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens have introduced a revolutionary overtime concept known as “spot and choose,” according to a report from Pro Football Talk. The concept is simple. One team would pick where to spot the ball and other would choose whether to play offense or defense. It would still feature a sudden death outcome.

“It works like this: One team picks the spot of the ball to start overtime, and the other team chooses whether to play offense or defense,” wrote Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “If the one team picks, for example, the offense’s own 20 yard line, the opponent would then choose whether to play offense from their own 20 or to play defense, with the other team having the ball on its own 20. This would minimize greatly the impact of the coin toss; under this proposal, the coin toss would be used only to give the team that wins the toss the right to pick the spot of the ball (along with the end zone to be defended) or to choose offense or defense.”

The new overtime rules would make teams rely much more on strategy, rather than the simple luck of the coin toss.

"Spot and choose." Get used to that term. The Ravens will be proposing it as a new way to more fairly resolve overtime games than tossing a coin to determine first possession. https://t.co/AQLkBQ6jCJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 4, 2021

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes is a big fan of the idea. She believes the potential change would require teams to strategize based on strengths and weaknesses.

This sounds complicated at first, but it’s actually a really fun idea: Make teams weigh their comparative advantages on offense and defense, reducing the randomness of the current setup. https://t.co/mgdLjAV7CZ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 4, 2021

The whole issue with the current overtime rules in the NFL is the reliance on luck, rather than strategy. The Ravens’ proposal reduces such a reliance and forces teams to come up with concrete strategies.

I love this. The strategy would be fascinating. Though I do feel for whoever has to write the “Overtime rules” graphic that explains it on one slide on TV. https://t.co/PqCVpJZE6m — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 4, 2021

The Ravens’ proposal will remain a proposal unless 23 teams agree to the idea.