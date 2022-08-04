NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Concerning Injury News

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This Thursday's practice session may go down as a costly one for the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum left practice an hour early after suffering a lower leg injury.

Linderbaum reportedly grabbed his leg during a running drill. He then slowly left the practice field.

Baltimore selected Linderbaum with the 25th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Last year, the talented offensive lineman from Iowa won the Rimington Trophy.

Ravens fans are understandably nervous about Linderbaum's injury.

Linderbaum has already made a strong impression on his teammates during training camp.

In fact, veteran guard Kevin Zeitler recently raved about Linderbaum's potential.

“I think every great lineman in NFL history – there’s always certain traits that stick out,” Zeitler said, via Baltimore Beatdown. “I think he has some of those talents. The way he runs is not like everyone else, so I think he has some great building blocks if he can put it all together, I think he’ll be one of the best in the league. He obviously has a long way to go, but I’m excited to work with him, and my goal for him, more than anything, is to make sure he reaches those heights.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh should provide an update on Linderbaum's status later this afternoon.