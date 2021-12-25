NFL World Reacts To Ravens’ Concerning QB Situation

On Saturday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens placed Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means he won’t be able to suit up on Sunday for the team’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley isn’t the only quarterback on the Ravens dealing with an issue at the moment. Lamar Jackson is currently nursing an ankle injury.

If Jackson is unable to go on Sunday, the Ravens will have to start Josh Johnson at quarterback. He has a lot of NFL experience, but he’s only 10 days removed from signing with the team.

Once the news broke that Huntley is heading to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the NFL world shared its thoughts on the Ravens’ quarterback situation.

“So it’s either Lamar Jackson to the rescue or Josh Johnson for the Ravens,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said.

So it’s either Lamar Jackson to the rescue or Josh Johnson for the #Ravens. https://t.co/tVrdTrWFXY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 25, 2021

“If the Ravens had any luck it be bad luck,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman said. “Awful. They might be looking at a 4th straight loss and a lot of is because of injuries/COVID.”

If the #Ravens had any luck it be bad luck. Awful. They might be looking at a 4th straight loss and a lot of is because of injuries/COVID. https://t.co/hZAZrwdGN7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 25, 2021

“Ravens can’t catch a break,” Ravens reporter Sarah Ellison said. “Josh Johnson, who was signed 10 days ago, will get the start against the Bengals. Not sure who the backup will be. Maybe Lamar Jackson will need to be active. Punter Sam Koch has been the emergency backup QB in the past.”

Ravens can’t catch a break. Josh Johnson, who was signed 10 days ago, will get the start against the Bengals. Not sure who the backup will be. Maybe Lamar Jackson will need to be active. Punter Sam Koch has been the emergency backup QB in the past. https://t.co/pGPdPvwHC1 — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) December 25, 2021

The Ravens will release Jackson’s status for Week 16 on Sunday.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Ravens game is at 1 p.m. ET.