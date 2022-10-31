NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Crushing Injury News

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are going to be without one of their top wide receivers for the next few games.

Rashod Bateman is going to be out a few weeks after reinjuring his foot during Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury was more serious than the team first thought, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday.

Bateman has 15 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He has battled injuries this season, but still managed to have an impact when he was on the field.

The Ravens aren't exactly stacked at wide receiver, so Bateman's absence will be felt.

"Well, that's less than ideal for that offense. They just don't have the playmaking down the field without Bateman," said CBS Sports' Chris Towers.

Many fans are hoping they replace him before tomorrow's trade deadline.

"I have no clue why the Ravens even put him out there when he clearly was still hurt," one fan said. "How do the Ravens not make a trade for a WR? I swear them and the Packers gonna go down with the ship instead of making changes."

"Ravens schedule is far too easy for the rest of the year to just sit back and do nothing," added another. "They should be favored in 8 of their next 9 (Bengals in Cincy the only one I could see being a close line). They should be trading for a receiver instead of hoping they'll be fine."

"Guess what...we are still not gonna trade for a proven receiver no matter what what a wasted year man," another pessimistic fan said. "You see AJ, DJ, and others go ham. Everyone has a go to guy us? We depend on Andrews who will be doubled for the rest of the year lol."

"DJ Moore/Jerry Jeudy please come on down," one fan added.

The Ravens will play the New Orleans Saints next Monday before having a bye in Week 10.