NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Season Ending Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens lost two key players to injury during Sunday afternoon's Week 1 win over the New York Jets.

Both offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (torn Achilles) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (torn ACL) are out for the season after getting hurt yesterday.

James was filling in at left tackle while Ronnie Stanley gets healthy and Fuller was the team's top nickel corner. Baltimore announced James' injury on Sunday and revealed the extent of Fuller's this afternoon.

With both men now done for 2022, Ravens fans and others around the NFL are once again shaking their heads at Baltimore's horrific injury luck, which might be carrying over from last season.

The Ravens always have quality roster depth, so it's possible they could look to tap into that to cover the holes left by these injuries.

It's also possible that the team could look to add veteran help from outside. Since Week 1 will be over after tonight, any vested veteran free agents who sign with a team going forward will not be guaranteed their entire salary for the season if released.