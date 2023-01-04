NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon.

On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season.

Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this development.

"We are excited that M&T Bank Stadium will be the home to the Ravens for at least the next 15 seasons," Brown said. "We also look forward to working with MSA to make key investments to 'The Bank' that Ravens fans deserve. These improvements will allow the Ravens to continue delivering one of the NFLs best gameday experiences and to attract world class concerts and events to Baltimore and the capital region."

Most Ravens fans are happy the team is staying in Baltimore.

"The best is yet to come," one person replied to the news.

"No better place," another person said.

The Ravens moved into M&T Bank Stadium in 1998.

Baltimore's new lease for M&T Bank Stadium includes two five-year options.