NFL World Reacts To Ravens-Titans Pregame Conflict

There’s some bad blood between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, as became clear before today’s game.

Last January, the Titans came into Baltimore and upset the No. 1 seed Ravens. Today, Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler and Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh got into a pregame shouting match.

It turns out that Harbaugh did not appreciate Butler and some of his teammates gathering on the Ravens logo at midfield. Cooler heads ultimately prevailed, but it’s clear these two teams aren’t on each other’s holiday gift list.

Not surprisingly, the pregame back-and-forth was a major topic on NFL Twitter.

When the game actually got underway, the Titans struck first with an opening drive touchdown. Baltimore bounced back thanks to a Justin Tucker field goal which trimmed the deficit to 7-3.

Right now, Ravens-Titans is in the second quarter. You can catch the action from M&T Bank Stadium on CBS.