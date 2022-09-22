NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Free Agent News

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 19: General view of M&T Bank Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons play at M&T Bank Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens added a veteran free agent with plenty of credentials to their defense on Thursday.

Pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul informed CBS Sports' Josina Anderson this afternoon that he will be signing with the Ravens, Pierre-Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul started 12 games at outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, recording 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Overall, he lasted four seasons in Tampa, logging 33 sacks and helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

In general, Ravens fans are excited about what Pierre-Paul might bring to the Baltimore defense.

If Pierre-Paul is active this weekend, his Ravens debut will come in Foxboro against the New England Patriots.

If not, he'll likely see the field in Week 4 when Baltimore hosts the Buffalo Bills, the AFC favorites, at M&T Bank Stadium.